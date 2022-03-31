Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Up 28.6% in March

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APELY shares. CLSA cut shares of Alps Alpine from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

APELY opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03. Alps Alpine has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment.

