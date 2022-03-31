AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CAO Chris A. Cox Sells 14,931 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $430,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.64. 84,460,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,942,422. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.15) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

