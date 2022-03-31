AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stake Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,168 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 59.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.30.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 46,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $1,035,019.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $7,140,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 839,180 shares of company stock valued at $17,367,348. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About AMC Entertainment (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.