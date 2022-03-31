American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.29. American Electric Power posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AEP stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.42. The company had a trading volume of 110,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,146. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $99.44.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.