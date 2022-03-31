American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer Purchases 3,700 Shares

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Outdoor Brands stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.13. 97,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,806. The company has a market capitalization of $175.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 102,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AOUT shares. CL King lowered their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

