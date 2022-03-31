Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $272,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 31,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $776,287.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,931. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 72,625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 185,684 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 41,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

AMPH stock opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

