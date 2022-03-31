ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in March

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,567,400 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 3,316,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 558.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AUKUF opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58. ams-OSRAM has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $22.00.
ams-OSRAM Company Profile (Get Rating)
