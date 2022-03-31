Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $23,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after buying an additional 72,999 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,226,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after buying an additional 276,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,659,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,142 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.88. The company had a trading volume of 23,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.76 and a 200-day moving average of $170.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.76.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

