Analysts Anticipate Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Will Post Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) will announce $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 to $4.01. Cheniere Energy reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will report full year earnings of $10.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.32 to $13.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $12.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy.

StockNews.com started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Shares of LNG traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.10. The company had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,506. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $70.51 and a 52-week high of $149.42.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

