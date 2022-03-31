Analysts Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) to post sales of $116.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $116.40 million. Duluth posted sales of $133.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $739.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $736.40 million to $743.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $807.80 million, with estimates ranging from $796.30 million to $819.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duluth in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Duluth stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $373.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Duluth by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Duluth by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Duluth by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

