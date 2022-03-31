Analysts Expect BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BRC’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRC will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BRC.

BRCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BRC in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

BRC stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,219,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,987. BRC has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

