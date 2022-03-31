Analysts Expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to Post $2.15 EPS

Analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.54. OneMain reported earnings per share of $3.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OneMain.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 12.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $47.57 on Thursday. OneMain has a one year low of $42.13 and a one year high of $63.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 38.58%.

OneMain Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.