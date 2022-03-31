Analysts Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Will Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.68. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $7.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $623.37. 8,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,259. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $313.27 and a twelve month high of $629.49.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

