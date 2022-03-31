Analysts Expect Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Valley National Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.
