Analyzing Honest (HNST) & Its Peers

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Honest to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Honest and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Honest
|1
|3
|5
|0
|2.44
|Honest Competitors
|282
|1247
|3351
|62
|2.65
Insider & Institutional Ownership
69.2% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Honest and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Honest
|-12.14%
|-96.90%
|-14.76%
|Honest Competitors
|-8.30%
|-21.30%
|-3.91%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Honest and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Honest
|$318.64 million
|-$38.68 million
|-11.52
|Honest Competitors
|$16.53 billion
|$902.63 million
|90.00
Honest’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Honest. Honest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Honest rivals beat Honest on 10 of the 12 factors compared.
About Honest (Get Rating)
The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
