Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.20 EPS

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $1.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 233.15% and a negative net margin of 3,474.84%.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.04. 94,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. Angion Biomedica has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $18.88.
ANGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
About Angion Biomedica (Get Rating)
Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.
