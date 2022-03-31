Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.20 EPS

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $1.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 233.15% and a negative net margin of 3,474.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.04. 94,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. Angion Biomedica has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $18.88.

ANGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Angion Biomedica by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 275.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 266.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Angion Biomedica by 44.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

