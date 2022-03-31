ANON Market Capitalization Tops $55,601.39 (ANON)

ANON (ANON) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last seven days, ANON has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. ANON has a market cap of $55,601.39 and approximately $5.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001773 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

