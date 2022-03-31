Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Anthem were worth $31,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,729,000 after acquiring an additional 161,927 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after acquiring an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 15.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,886,000 after acquiring an additional 535,038 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.05.

Shares of ANTM traded up $11.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $502.48. 1,442,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $349.05 and a fifty-two week high of $502.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.81.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

