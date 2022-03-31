Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.92.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 39,135 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 53,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 115,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

AINV stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $846.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.53 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Investment declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (ÂBDCÂ) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the Â1940 ActÂ) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

