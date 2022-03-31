Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on APLE. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.
In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,670 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of APLE stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.63 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 750.00%.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.