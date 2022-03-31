Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APLE. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,670 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 56,676 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.63 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 750.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

