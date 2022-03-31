Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.1% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after buying an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after buying an additional 759,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,413,006,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,246,196,000 after buying an additional 414,835 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $177.77 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.44.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

