Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is OLD National Bancorp IN’s 5th Largest Position

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,254 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,115 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.1% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Apple were worth $85,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,795,295,000 after purchasing an additional 759,577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,413,006,000 after purchasing an additional 197,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,246,196,000 after purchasing an additional 414,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $177.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.44. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

