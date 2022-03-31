Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.4% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Apple were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 68.8% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $177.77 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.