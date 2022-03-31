Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by MRJ Capital Inc.

MRJ Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 7.6% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $177.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

