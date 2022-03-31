AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.
APP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
NYSE:APP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,228. AppLovin has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $78.30.
AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AppLovin (Get Rating)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppLovin (APP)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.