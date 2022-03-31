AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

APP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get AppLovin alerts:

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AppLovin by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $1,908,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in AppLovin by 37.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,243,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,985,000 after acquiring an additional 335,677 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $9,713,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $1,320,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,228. AppLovin has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $78.30.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.