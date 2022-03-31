Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,325 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Apria worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Apria during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Apria by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Apria during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Apria by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apria by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

Shares of Apria stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82. Apria, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Apria ( NYSE:APR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Apria had a return on equity of 586.18% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 14,187,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $532,031,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $71,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,234,619 shares of company stock valued at $533,787,674.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

