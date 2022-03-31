AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $2,847,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 409,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,624,000 after acquiring an additional 71,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 138.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after acquiring an additional 130,043 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATR stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.82. 156,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.05. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $813.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.62 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

AptarGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.