Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Trading Up 3.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $16.50. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.58. 4,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 515,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACRE. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $131,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Stephen Benjamin acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $252,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 116,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 87,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 288,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $735.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 91.03%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

