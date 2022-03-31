Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Up 30.8% in March

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ARSMF opened at 0.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.33. Ares Strategic Mining has a 52 week low of 0.21 and a 52 week high of 0.69.
About Ares Strategic Mining
