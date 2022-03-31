Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Up 30.8% in March

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ARSMF opened at 0.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.33. Ares Strategic Mining has a 52 week low of 0.21 and a 52 week high of 0.69.

Get Ares Strategic Mining alerts:

About Ares Strategic Mining (Get Rating)

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, acquires and explores for fluorspar properties. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 67 claims covering an area of approximately 1,447 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 14 claims located in British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.