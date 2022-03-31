Argon Market Cap Hits $617,367.22 (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Argon has a total market capitalization of $617,367.22 and approximately $47,027.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Argon has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00046861 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.79 or 0.07171539 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,756.43 or 1.00111237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00053826 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 73,433,364 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.