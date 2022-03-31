Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arhaus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ARHS traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,908. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

ARHS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

