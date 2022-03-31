Arianee Hits Market Capitalization of $15.74 Million (ARIA20)

Arianee (ARIA20) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Arianee has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Arianee coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001283 BTC on exchanges. Arianee has a market cap of $15.74 million and $35,332.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00046861 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.79 or 0.07171539 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,756.43 or 1.00111237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00053826 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee launched on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,844,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

