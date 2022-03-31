Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in March

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,100 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 466,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.7 days.
Shares of ATZAF opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37. Aritzia has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $49.33.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATZAF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aritzia (ATZAF)
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.