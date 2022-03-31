Ark (ARK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $22.03 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Ark has a market capitalization of $156.84 million and approximately $22.03 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002522 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 136,076,207 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

