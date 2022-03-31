ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Update

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $22.41. 57,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,260. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.
ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.
