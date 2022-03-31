Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $33.82, but opened at $35.07. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $35.77, with a volume of 3,137 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,303,000 after purchasing an additional 144,291 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 436,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 631.4% during the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

