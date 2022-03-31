Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AVLNF stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Avalon Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

