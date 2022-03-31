Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Down 6.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) fell 6.9% during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $9.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Aveanna Healthcare traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51. 2,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 410,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 13.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 13.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.42 million and a P/E ratio of -5.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

