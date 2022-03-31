Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Shares of Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 28100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

