Axe (AXE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $57,893.00

Axe (AXE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. Axe has a total market capitalization of $98,604.06 and $57,893.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 46.8% higher against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.11 or 0.00327692 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 69.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.