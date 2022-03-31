Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NYSE:AXON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NYSE:AXON – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Axon Enterprise reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axon Enterprise.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AXON traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.21. 2,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,205. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $209.00.

About Axon Enterprise (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axon Enterprise (AXON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.