AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,700 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 281,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,972,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,667,000 after purchasing an additional 111,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AZZ by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AZZ by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,586,000 after acquiring an additional 55,917 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 855,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,291,000 after acquiring an additional 24,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in AZZ by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 765,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after acquiring an additional 138,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.00. AZZ has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AZZ will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

