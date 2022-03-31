B-cube.ai Hits One Day Volume of $50,771.00 (BCUBE)

B-cube.ai (BCUBE) traded 26% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. B-cube.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $50,771.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, B-cube.ai has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One B-cube.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00046993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.99 or 0.07096809 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,888.31 or 0.99804342 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00053455 BTC.

About B-cube.ai

B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,838,663 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,032 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai

B-cube.ai Coin Trading

