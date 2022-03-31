Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

BLDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of BLDP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 51,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,738. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.16. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 109.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.84 million. Equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,753,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,763,000 after buying an additional 389,134 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,544,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,956,000 after buying an additional 243,197 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after buying an additional 678,932 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,207,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,721,000 after buying an additional 115,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

