Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,339,200 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 1,036,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,392.0 days.

OTCMKTS BNMDF remained flat at $$7.97 during trading hours on Thursday. Banca Mediolanum has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on Banca Mediolanum from €9.70 ($10.66) to €10.10 ($11.10) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

