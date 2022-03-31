Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 233,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BXRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

BXRX traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.79. 1,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,600. The company has a market cap of $11.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. Baudax Bio has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Baudax Bio ( NASDAQ:BXRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.25) by $15.28. Equities analysts expect that Baudax Bio will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 19,181 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 145,950 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares during the period. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baudax Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.