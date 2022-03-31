Beacon (BECN) Hits Market Capitalization of $877,086.39

Beacon (BECN) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $877,086.39 and $29,584.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00012565 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.