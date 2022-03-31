bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Update

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of BEBE opened at $8.50 on Thursday. bebe stores has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th.

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

