Berry Data (BRY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $95,525.00

Berry Data (BRY) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $718,232.16 and $95,525.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046768 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.36 or 0.07147683 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,497.98 or 0.99867686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00045805 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

