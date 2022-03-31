Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Update

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $115,332,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 123,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 52,730 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

